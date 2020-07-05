Rockin the River in Yankeetown raises money for local veterans.

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -The Withlacoochee River has been rocking this weekend near Yankeetown with a musical tribute for veterans.

This is the second year for the Rockin the River event with donations being raised for the Female Veteran’s Network.

“It’s something we put together to help support the veterans in need in our local area here. We have a lot of live music and local bands as we try to support the economy especially after everything that’s been going on for the past couple of months,” General Manager of B’s Marina Rachel Miller said,

The lead singer for the local band Bad Rebel Shari Erdman Stalnaker says she felt honored to perform because her father was a World War 2 veteran.

“He instilled in me at a very young age the importance of God and country and that’s what I’ve strived to do my whole life. That’s what my whole band stands for, we have the American flag in our band emblem because that’s how much it means to us.”

Miller says last year they raised $1500 for local veterans and set a similar goal this year.

”Obviously they’ve given so much for us so we can enjoy America the way it is. We feel it’s our duty to try and give something back because there’s a lot of people out there who have given a lot of things both mentally physically and emotionally for us that we don’t know and take for granted on a daily basis. If we can help even just one that’s something that’s important to do for us.”

Organizers say Saturday night, they had a crowd so large that they already surpassed their 1500 dollar donation goal in one night. They expect it to get pretty busy again on Sunday.

