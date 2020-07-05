Silver Alert issued in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies issued a silver alert after this Ocala man went missing.

Deputies say, Thomas Tutton,86, of Ocala, left his home on Saturday morning and has not been seen since

They do not know what he was wearing at the time but he is driving a 2016 Red Ford Edge

Family members say he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marion County deputies at (352) 732-8181.

