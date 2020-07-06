Advertisement

Florida Museum of Natural History reopens

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for something to do, a local museum is reopening up their doors.

The Florida Museum of Natural History is welcoming visitors after they reopened on Friday under the guidance of UF Health.

Most exhibits such as the butterfly rainforest and the fossil plan garden are open. Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2-years-old.

Sanitation stations will be put in place and certain areas will have a limited occupancy.

You can check out the museum’s reopening procedures, right here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Your Week Ahead July 6-10

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Local

North-Central Florida’s “Rage of Day” Event

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
On Sunday groups, across the state of Florida raised awareness about a long-standing conflict in the Middle East. The issue at the center of the rally involved the West Bank conflict between Israel and Palestine. The rally turned heated when supporters of Palestine came face-to-face with supporters of Israel.

News

North-Central Florida’s “Rage of Day” Event

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
On Sunday groups, across the state of Florida raised awareness about a long-standing conflict in the Middle East. The issue at the center of the rally involved the West Bank conflict between Israel and Palestine. The rally turned heated when supporters of Palestine came face-to-face with supporters of Israel.

Local

Melrose fire crews investigating car on fire

Updated: 47 minutes ago
There was a car crash in Melrose on Sunday.

Local

Your week ahead July 6-10

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A new proposal is coming to Lake City that could affect utilities and candidates in Dixie County are gearing up for election season.

Latest News

Local

Hawthorne woman behind bars for trying to kidnap a child

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A woman in Hawthorne tried kidnapping a boy from is home.

Local

Telehealth rise continues

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Car overturns in Bradford County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Rockin the River in Yankeetown raises money for local veterans

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Rockin the River in Yankeetown raises money for local veterans.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
The event featured local musicians and raised more than $1500 for the Female Veterans Network.