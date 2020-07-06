Florida Museum of Natural History reopens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for something to do, a local museum is reopening up their doors.

The Florida Museum of Natural History is welcoming visitors after they reopened on Friday under the guidance of UF Health.

Most exhibits such as the butterfly rainforest and the fossil plan garden are open. Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2-years-old.

Sanitation stations will be put in place and certain areas will have a limited occupancy.

You can check out the museum’s reopening procedures, right here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.