Gainesville’s Punk music festival ‘The Fest’ canceled

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville punk music festival that gathers hundreds of boot-clad and tatted musicians from across the nation has joined the litany of cancelations amid the pandemic.

Organizers of The Fest 19 postponed the event which was supposed to take place from October 29 to 31. Now the annual festival will take place on the same dates in 2021.

Fest 19 is being moved to October 29, 30, 31 2021. If you bought a pass, hotel or merch, please lookout for an email with instructions on how those roll over or refunds. Thanks for your patience. We hope to see everyone at FEST 19 in 2021! More info: https://t.co/arIZiuHwPP pic.twitter.com/ouERs4kfYd — The Fest (@thefestfl) July 6, 2020

After deliberation, there wasn’t a feasible way for organizers to keep concert goers safe during the pandemic, organizers said.

People who already bought tickets will receive a refund. Every year, over 200 hundreds bands, including Gorilla Biscuits, Frank Turner and The Lawrence Arms, perform in venues scattered around downtown Gainesville.

