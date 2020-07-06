Advertisement

Gainesville’s Punk music festival ‘The Fest’ canceled

Event organizers postponed the festival for 2021
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville punk music festival that gathers hundreds of boot-clad and tatted musicians from across the nation has joined the litany of cancelations amid the pandemic.

Organizers of The Fest 19 postponed the event which was supposed to take place from October 29 to 31. Now the annual festival will take place on the same dates in 2021.

After deliberation, there wasn’t a feasible way for organizers to keep concert goers safe during the pandemic, organizers said.

People who already bought tickets will receive a refund. Every year, over 200 hundreds bands, including Gorilla Biscuits, Frank Turner and The Lawrence Arms, perform in venues scattered around downtown Gainesville.

