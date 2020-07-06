Hawthorne woman behind bars for trying to kidnap a child

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police say Marva Williams, 57, of Hawthorne, approached a boy playing with other children in his yard. She then asked the child to walk her home.

Williams told the child she had permission from his mom to walk with her. They were two blocks away when the family ran after them. As the boy tried to leave, Williams grabbed his arm.

She is in the Alachua County jail with a $600,000.

