Kat Cammack’s campaign office broken into Sunday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Sunday night, 3rd District Congressional Candidate Kat Cammack says her Gainesville office was broken into. Two people on her staff found a woman when they got back from campaigning.

Condrad Krasuski says he went in the back of the office and there was this woman who he did not recognize. He said the woman was sleeping on couch and appeared to be homeless.

Cammack says there wasn’t any major damage to the office, but the woman did take some snacks and used the bathroom.

When police arrived, the woman fled out the back door. Police say they have not yet made any arrests and still do not have a suspect.

Cammack, who is running for the 3rd District Congressional seat currently held by Ted Yoho, says she is very thankful for the response from GPD in helping them feel safe.

Cammack says, ”It’s incredibly unnerving when your private property has been broken into and you don’t know the person and what their intentions are so there’s a lot of unknowns. So we’re very thankful for GPD’s response and professionalism.”

In the end, it was just a minor interruption to the third district race for congress.

