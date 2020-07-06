Advertisement

Lake City considers waiving water and sewer fees

The Lake City City Council will meet Monday to discuss waiving water and sewer fees for six months to attract more developers to start new projects in the area.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council will consider a proposal to waive water and sewer impact fees for six months to attract more economic development.

Their hope is it would give developers an incentive to apply for building permits and to start new projects in the area.

Also on the agenda, a resolution to call for an election on August 18th for a District Twelve and District Thirteen Council Member.

If adopted, the City Clerk would work with the Columbia County Supervisor of Elections to arrange that election.

They’ll also discuss a possible millage rate change and COVID-19.

The council is looking to approve the Mayors extension of the State of Emergency.

The council will also discuss future meetings and workshop dates and whether or not those meetings will be in-person.

This virtual meeting will take place Monday at 6 pm.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Breathing Exercises

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have your Monday morning yoga routine with some breathing exercises.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Breathing Exercises

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

North-Central Florida’s “Rage of Day” Event

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
On Sunday groups, across the state of Florida raised awareness about a long-standing conflict in the Middle East. The issue at the center of the rally involved the West Bank conflict between Israel and Palestine. The rally turned heated when supporters of Palestine came face-to-face with supporters of Israel.

News

Drive-by shooting: two Alachua County men arrested

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Rogers
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to at drive-by shooting at the area of 1900 SW 68th Terrace last night around 9:20 p.m.

Latest News

News

6th Anniversary Cold case of the death of Leo Rives

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT
6th year cold case anniversary of the death of Leo Rives. Crime stoppers of Levy County has authorized a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

News

Williston police officer under investigation accused of police brutality

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT
Williston police officer under investigation

News

An open letter to the Alachua County School District calls for a detailed distance digital learning plan

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Uncertainty is the only consistent factor across North Central Florida in tackling the upcoming school year. In Alachua County, parents and teachers alike are calling for the school district to come up with a detailed distance learning plan sooner rather than later.

News

Gainesville Lab Approved to Test Marijuana and Hemp for Safety

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT
Kaycha Labs approved to conduct tests on marijuana and hemp.

News

Identity of Pilot Who Died In Small Plane Crash Revealed

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
The identity of the pilot who died Wednesday in a small-engine plane crash in Ocala has been revealed.

News

Don’t drink and drive, a warning head holiday weekend - clipped version

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT