Lake City considers waiving water and sewer fees

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council will consider a proposal to waive water and sewer impact fees for six months to attract more economic development.

Their hope is it would give developers an incentive to apply for building permits and to start new projects in the area.

Also on the agenda, a resolution to call for an election on August 18th for a District Twelve and District Thirteen Council Member.

If adopted, the City Clerk would work with the Columbia County Supervisor of Elections to arrange that election.

They’ll also discuss a possible millage rate change and COVID-19.

The council is looking to approve the Mayors extension of the State of Emergency.

The council will also discuss future meetings and workshop dates and whether or not those meetings will be in-person.

This virtual meeting will take place Monday at 6 pm.

