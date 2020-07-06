Marion County commissioner in self-isolation after being exposed to COVID-19

MARION CO., Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County Commissioner is in self-isolation after being exposed to the coronavirus.

District One Commissioner David Moore, who’s also a pastor at Grand View Baptist Church in Dunnellon, says he was exposed to the virus at his church after learning a member of the congregation had tested positive.

As a precaution, church services for the holiday weekend were moved online and the church is being cleaned and sanitized.

Moore is currently running for Marion County Property Appraiser.

