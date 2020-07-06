Advertisement

Marion County staffers work to restore road on Bahia Circle

A neighborhood in Silver Springs Shores flooded over the holiday weekend due to a water main break, impacting the community's drinking water.
By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARION CO., Fla. (WCJB) - A neighborhood in the Silver Springs Shores flooded over the holiday weekend due to a water main break, impacting the community’s drinking water.

The water break was a result of gasket failure in the pipe. The pipe was fixed at 10:45 Sunday night and Monday’s construction efforts were to restore the road.

Water has been restored to 82 residents living in the area, however there is a boil water notice in effect.

“One thing that we’re required to do under state guidelines is to put a boil water notice and it is a precautionary boil water notice. We do that anytime a line is open to the atmosphere. It’s a precautionary measure while we actually go through and sample the water to make sure the system is safe and and the people will be notified just like they were now with the boil water notice once it’s ready to lift that notice, they’ll be notified accordingly,” Marion County Environmental Services Director Jody Kirkman said.

The road is open to local traffic and residents can expect the road to be open to all this evening.

“It’s like any area that’s been under construction, just due cause, reduce speed in the area until we can get out there and get the pavement done. Paving is scheduled and will be done in the very near future,” Kirkman added.

While pavement won’t be complete just yet, lime rock will be placed down and it will be stable.

