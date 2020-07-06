More than 70 Alachua County Jail inmates quarantined after several test positive for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 74 inmates are quarantined at the Alachua County Jail after several tested positive for COVID-19. The first inmate tested positive on Saturday, after that, testing was stepped up for all inmates in the area of the jail.

So far, 8 inmates have tested positive, 52 tested negative, 13 are awaiting results, and one inmate refused to get tested.

The first inmate that tested positive was tested late Friday evening and results came in on Saturday, July 4. This inmate had been in jail for 14 days, according to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Art Forgey.

All inmates that have tested positive have been asymptomatic thus far and are now in quarantine. The Alachua County Health Department is involved with the testing and contact tracing.

Disposable masks were issued/offered to all inmates in open bay/ dormitory-type housing units since July, 2.

Inmates assigned to the infirmary will also be issued/offered masks.

Temperature checks and screening will continue for all incoming inmates.

