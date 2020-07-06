North-Central Florida’s “Rage of Day” Event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A long-standing conflict in the Middle East made its way to Gainesville. Groups across Florida held a rally, focusing on the West Bank conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The "Day of Rage" started as a peaceful event on the University of Florida's campus. The purpose was to educate the community about the conflict in the Middle East, which involves a fight over land.

People attending the event shouted, "from the river to the sea Palestine will be free."

This peaceful rally brought the battle in the Middle East to North-Central Florida after supporters of Israel came face-to-face with those supporting the event. One supporter of Israel said he thinks that these issues boil down to a lack of understanding.

"What they don't understand and don't want to understand, or don't want to say is to look at the bigger picture with countries over countries all over the Middle East not recognizing the one and only Jewish state, not wanting peace," said Max Wahba who is a supporter of Israel.

An attendee of the event said his goal was simple; he wanted to educate and teach people about one situation.

"The annexation by Israel territory in the West Bank in Gaza," said the attendee.

He said he was happy to see so many people out at the event.

“It’s really beautiful to see a lot of people, a lot of diverse people from diverse backgrounds. To stand in solidarity with what’s been happening for the past century,” said the attendee.

People from both sides talked to each other, but in the end, event attendees and protestors faced off with pro-Palestine supporters shouting, "don't you cry Palestine will never die."

Jewish students said this event, and the chants made them fearful on their campus.

"I'm terrorized. I'm in fear for my safety right now," said Becca Henry, a University of Florida student.

One thing both sides agreed on is that change needs to happen for this conflict to end.

"It would be a lot of work it would take decades of work, but I mean anything is possible," said the attendee.

“We need, we need dialogue with these people, we need to talk with these people, they need to talk to us. That’s the only way we can come to a solution. Not to scream Israel is racists, IDF soldiers are terrorists,” said Wahba.

Other cities across the state where similar events took place include Tallahassee, Orlando, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, and Miami.

