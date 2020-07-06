Advertisement

Rickey Smiley’s daughter shot in Houston

Comedian and radio DJ Rickey Smiley spoke on his show Monday about his daughter getting shot.
Comedian and radio DJ Rickey Smiley spoke on his show Monday about his daughter getting shot.(Rickey Smiley/Twitter/WBRC)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Rickey Smiley’s daughter was in surgery Monday after she was shot in Houston over the weekend.

Smiley, a comedian and radio DJ, talked about the shooting on his radio program Monday morning.

Smiley posted on Twitter and Instagram that his youngest daughter Aaryn was shot while trying to get food from Whataburger in Houston.

In a Facebook video, Smiley said his daughter was shot twice when two people shot at each other. She was caught in the crossfire, innocently waiting at a red light.

Smiley thanked everyone for their prayers and he thanked God for protecting her.

