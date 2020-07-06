Rickey Smiley’s daughter shot in Houston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Rickey Smiley’s daughter was in surgery Monday after she was shot in Houston over the weekend.

Smiley, a comedian and radio DJ, talked about the shooting on his radio program Monday morning.

Smiley posted on Twitter and Instagram that his youngest daughter Aaryn was shot while trying to get food from Whataburger in Houston.

In a Facebook video, Smiley said his daughter was shot twice when two people shot at each other. She was caught in the crossfire, innocently waiting at a red light.

Smiley thanked everyone for their prayers and he thanked God for protecting her.

