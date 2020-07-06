Your week ahead July 6-10

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, members of the Lake City council will consider a proposal to waive water and sewer fees for six months. If approved, the ordinance would incentivize developers to build properties in the area. That virtual meeting will start at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Columbia County Department of Health will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

Testing will take place at the Fort White Community center on Highway 47

It starts at 9 a.m. And goes until 11 a.m.

You do not have to show signs or symptoms of the virus and no appointment is needed. Results could take anywhere from three to five days.

Dixie County candidates running for local and state officials are gearing up for election season. Also on Tuesday, Dixie County residents can attend the first candidate forum.

The debate will take place at the Dixie County High School football field at 6:30 p.m.

Candidates will have the opportunity to give a 2-minute speech, answer questions, and give closing remarks.

Social distancing is encouraged but the event will also be on Facebook Live.

On Wednesday parents and teachers in Alachua County have the opportunity to air out their concerns about the school district’s plans to reopen.

The school board released a draft of the plan outlining a range of options ranging from in-person to digital distance learning.

The virtual discussion will take place on July 8 starting at 2 p.m. It can also be watched on youtube.

The school board aims to finalize plans by July 15.

