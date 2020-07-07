Alachua County School Board to host public sessions to rename JJ Finley

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board will host the first of two public sessions to discuss the renaming of JJ Finley Elementary School.

The new name will be discussed at Tuesday’s in-person meeting set for 11 am at the district office.

The second meeting will be on Thursday at 4 pm on the district’s youtube channel.

Last month, the ACPS voted to change the the name of the school which was named after a confederate general.

ACPS Spokesperson, Jackie Johnson said they’ve already received over one hundred fifty name suggestions.

“When the committee that’s been selected to look over these names has to make a recommendation to school board they’ll have a lot of information to go through,” said Johnson.

She said it’s not too late to send in a name suggestion.

“Our email box is still open for people who want to submit and name suggestion and we have a website set up so people can see what names have already been suggested,” Johnson said.

The school board asks for suggestions to include background information and letters of recommendation.

The target date for the board to approve a final name is August 4th.

