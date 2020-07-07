Advertisement

Alachua County School Board to host public sessions to rename JJ Finley

The Alachua County School Board will host the first of two public sessions Tuesday to discuss the renaming of JJ Finley Elementary School.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board will host the first of two public sessions to discuss the renaming of JJ Finley Elementary School.

The new name will be discussed at Tuesday’s in-person meeting set for 11 am at the district office.

The second meeting will be on Thursday at 4 pm on the district’s youtube channel.

Last month, the ACPS voted to change the the name of the school which was named after a confederate general.

ACPS Spokesperson, Jackie Johnson said they’ve already received over one hundred fifty name suggestions.

“When the committee that’s been selected to look over these names has to make a recommendation to school board they’ll have a lot of information to go through,” said Johnson.

She said it’s not too late to send in a name suggestion.

“Our email box is still open for people who want to submit and name suggestion and we have a website set up so people can see what names have already been suggested,” Johnson said.

The school board asks for suggestions to include background information and letters of recommendation.

The target date for the board to approve a final name is August 4th.

To see the list of name suggestions click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Lake City Council sets date for Olustee monument discussion

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Whether the Lake City special council meeting for the Olustee monument discussion will be virtual or in-person has not been decided.

Local

Florida Museum of Natural History reopens

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas and WCJB Staff
After being closed for about a month and a half, the Florida Museum of Natural History is ready to reopen to the public, officially starting up again on July 3.

News

Marion County commissioner in self-isolation after being exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
District One Commissioner David Moore, who is also a pastor at Grand View Baptist Church in Dunnellon, says he was exposed to the virus at his church after learning a member of the congregation had tested positive.

Latest News

News

Marion County staffers work to restore road on Bahia Circle - clipped version

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Marion County staffers work to restore road on Bahia Circle

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The water break was a result of gasket failure in the pipe. The pipe was fixed at 10:45 Sunday night and Monday’s construction efforts were to restore the road.

News

Lake City considers waiving water and sewer fees

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Lake City City Council will consider a proposal to waive water and sewer impact fees for six months as an incentive to start new projects in the area.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Breathing Exercises

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have your Monday morning yoga routine with some breathing exercises.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Breathing Exercises

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT

News

North-Central Florida’s “Rage of Day” Event

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
|
On Sunday groups, across the state of Florida raised awareness about a long-standing conflict in the Middle East. The issue at the center of the rally involved the West Bank conflict between Israel and Palestine. The rally turned heated when supporters of Palestine came face-to-face with supporters of Israel.