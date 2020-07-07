Advertisement

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

In this July 17, 2019 file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate Democrats' Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
In this July 17, 2019 file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate Democrats' Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (GIM)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 50-year-old Democrat is among the women named as a potential vice-presidential running mate for presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," Bottoms tweeted.

She told MSNBC that she decided her family members should get tested again because her husband “literally has been sleeping since Thursday.” She said the only other symptoms she and her husband have been experienced are those similar to allergies they have.

“It leaves me for a loss for words because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is,” Bottoms told MSNBC. “We’ve taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take. We wear masks, we’re very thoughtful about washing our hands, I have no idea when and where we were exposed.”

Bottoms’ national profile has risen in recent months both as a mayor handling the coronavirus pandemic and amid the national reckoning on race that has followed a white Minneapolis police officer’s killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, on May 25.

A first-term mayor, Bottoms issued a firm plea for peaceful protest as demonstrators gathered on downtown streets after Floyd’s killing — and for the protesters to get tested for COVID-19. She invoked Atlanta’s civil rights history and her personal experience as the mother of Black sons. She won plaudits from progressives after firing Atlanta officers for using excessive force during the protests.

She has also been noted for earlier criticizing Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on his slowness to order Georgians to shelter in place and his quickness to lift that order.

Bottoms was an early and vocal supporter of Biden, who has been considering Bottoms as his possible vice presidential running mate in his own presidential bid.

Violence in the city has grown worse since protesters burned down a fast food restaurant where police shot Rayshard Brooks after he seized a stun gun and ran from officers. Armed people have been manning roadblocks at the site and an 8-year-old girl was shot dead near the site on Saturday. At the same time, some police officers have been refusing to answer calls, angry that the district attorney has charged officers in the Brooks shooting.

Atlanta police again broke up the roadblocks at the site Monday, but that wasn’t enough for Kemp, who said he was mobilizing up to 1,000 National Guard troops after a spike in shootings in Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Frances D'Emilio
During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Ennio Morricone produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

Coronavirus

As the US nears 3 million known coronavirus cases, doctors worry the spread may be out of control

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
As the US nears 3 million known coronavirus cases, doctors worry the spread of the virus may be out of control.

National

Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
Country music legend Charlie Daniels died Monday at the age of 83 at a hospital in Hermitage, Tenn., his publicist said.

Coronavirus

New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
New federal guidelines say international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall.

National

$1.2 million bail for driver that hit 2 Seattle protesters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE
A judge set bail at $1.2 million on Monday for the man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
Witnesses told news outlets they saw the two airplanes flying towards each other and colliding in mid-air, then plunging a few hundred feet into the lake.

National

Chicago’s July Fourth weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN
One of Chicago’s bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people fatally shot, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded, despite a concerted effort to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 police officers on the streets.

National

Georgia sub shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

Updated: 4 hours ago
A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it as other workers laugh.

National

Ringo Starr celebrates his 80th birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Ringo Starr is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Local

Florida Museum of Natural History reopens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas and WCJB Staff
After being closed for about a month and a half, the Florida Museum of Natural History is ready to reopen to the public, officially starting up again on July 3.