Car stolen in Ocala is found on fire in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are asking for the community’s help in solving a car burglary after officers found the car in Gainesville.

Between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, the victim parked their rental car in an empty field across from his home on Northwest 11th Avenue.

Later that morning Florida Highway Patrol Troopers found the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu in Gainesville engulfed in flames.

Troopers believed the thief crashed the car and then ran.

Anyone with information on its whereabouts should contact Ocala Police at 352-369-7000.

