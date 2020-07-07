Chiefland Indians Football prepares for season

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Chiefland Indians football team had a great playoff run and made it all the way to the regional finals in 2019.

COVID-19 didn’t let the Indians play spring football, but the pandemic is not stopping the team’s hard work.

The Indians started practice on June 1 with limited workouts. Monday was the first time that most of the group got together. The Indians were very close on making it to the final four, they fell to Pahokee in the regional final. The difference between making it again starts in the summer. The football team saw how the spring sport athletes had their season cut short due to the pandemic, and they know to cherish every moment and to play every game like it’s their last. So that means stay ready!

“We’re coming in everyone is starting late, we hope there’s a season, with everything going on you just have to stay focused. We’re coming, we’ve got something in the bag this year,” Rising senior offensive and defensive lineman Elijah Flanders said.

“It’s been stressful, not knowing but everyone is doing a job of planning, it’s our of our hands we have to be ready,” Head Coach John Palmer said.

The team has been doing workouts in separate groups to follow social distancing measures. On Monday the team worked out indoors due to the rain.

