Advertisement

Dog dispute led to shooting, 3 deaths in Florida, authorities say

Among the dead: a 13-year-old girl
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPBF/Hearst/CNN) - Police said a shooting that left three people dead, including a teenage girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

It’s not clear yet if the suspect took his own life or was killed by police gunfire.

“If you heard this call come over the radio, it would make the hair on your neck stand up -- a little girl calls in saying ‘there’s someone shooting in our house, I think my parents are dead, I think my family is dead,’” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascera said.

Port St. Lucie Police say the suspect and the victims were neighbors who were having a dispute about a dog that was deemed dangerous in court earlier Monday.

“They all came home from court, and then the suspect armed himself and went to the victim’s house,” Mascera said.

Port St. Lucie Police said when they responded to the scene around noon, they found an adult man dead and a 13-year-old girl critically injured. She died at the hospital.

“The officers and deputies encountered the suspect who was inside the victim’s residence. They exchanged gunfire with the suspect. One of our officers was injured,” Assistant. Chief Richard Del Toro sad.

The officer who was shot is expected to be OK.

The suspect then retreated inside the victim’s house, leading to a two-hour standoff. Police said at least two others were able to escape the house but were taken to the hospital.

When SWAT arrived, they entered the home and found the suspect dead. It’s unclear how the suspect died.

“It’s just shocking and it’s just tragic,” Del Toro said. “It’s not characteristic for this neighborhood or the city but we are going to do everything we can to find out all the reasons why.”

A neighbor who said he heard gunshots thought they were fireworks because he never expected something like this to happen in their neighborhood.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in the last 20 years. It’s a great neighborhood. Something as crazy as this happening over somebody getting emotional over a dog is unheard of,” Charles D’Agata said.

Copyright 2020 WPBF, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

National

Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base

Updated: 20 minutes ago
An active shooter has been reported at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Tuesday morning.

National

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

Latest News

National

US probes fuel leaks in older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.

National

Woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance makes court appearance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A woman accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April is held without bond after an initial hearing Monday.

National

Police: Dog dispute led to deadly shooting at Florida home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Police in Port St. Lucie, FL, say a shooting that left 3 people dead, including a 13-year-old girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

Coronavirus

CDC releases guidelines on youth sports safety

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with updated guidelines for youth sports safety in the age of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

New CDC advice on youth sports safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
New guidelines for how schools and coaches should approach youth sports are out from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

National Politics

Governors’ companies among recipients of virus relief loans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Governors who ordered shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19′s effect on the economy, data released Monday show.