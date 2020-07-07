Advertisement

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

All are at Speedway gas stations
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.(Source: Dunkin')
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dunkin’ will shut down 450 locations by the end of the year, the company said Tuesday.

All the stores are located at Speedway gas stations. Dunkin’ announced the end of the partnership with Speedway in February.

“By exiting these sites, we are confident we will be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience,” Dunkin’ Chief Financial Officer Kate Jaspon told Today Food.

The next-gen stores are larger standalone cafes.

“We also remain committed to growing our presence in gas and convenience locations, as well as other non-traditional locations, including airports, universities, travel plazas and military installations,” Jaspon said.

Dunkin’ dropped the “Donuts” from its name last year.

There are more than 8,500 Dunkin’ stores across the United States.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base

Updated: 20 minutes ago
An active shooter has been reported at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Tuesday morning.

National

Dog dispute led to shooting, 3 deaths in Florida, authorities say

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Police said a shooting that left three people dead, including a teenage girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

National

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

Latest News

National

US probes fuel leaks in older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.

National

Woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance makes court appearance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A woman accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April is held without bond after an initial hearing Monday.

National

Police: Dog dispute led to deadly shooting at Florida home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Police in Port St. Lucie, FL, say a shooting that left 3 people dead, including a 13-year-old girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

Coronavirus

CDC releases guidelines on youth sports safety

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with updated guidelines for youth sports safety in the age of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

New CDC advice on youth sports safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
New guidelines for how schools and coaches should approach youth sports are out from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

National Politics

Governors’ companies among recipients of virus relief loans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Governors who ordered shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19′s effect on the economy, data released Monday show.