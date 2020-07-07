Advertisement

Florida Department of Health to hold COVID-19 testing in Levy County

By Walker Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy county health officials are offering free COVID-19 testing. The Levy County Department of Health will conduct testing on Thursday from 9 am to 12 pm in Williston. It will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church on Northeast Highway 27.

Drive through testing is also available in Bronson Monday through Friday at the health department at 9 am. All testing will take place outside in the selected testing site parking lot. These tests are not rapid tests or antibody tests.

All test specimens will be processed by a commercial laboratory and results will be returned to the health department. Someone from the health department will contact you by phone to give you your test results. If you test positive, the health department will ask you about who your close contacts are and provide further instructions.

