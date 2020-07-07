Florida’s Department of Education pushes for all schools to reopen in the fall

Advertisement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As school districts across state deliberate on how to reopen schools, the Florida Department of Education made the choice for them.

Schools, including charter schools, must offer a complete array of their services available to students come fall.

The order is subject to oversight from the Florida Department of Health.

Before schools districts and charters can reopen, the FDLEO must ensure that their plans will comply with standards set by the department of health.

Alachua County released a draft of its opening plans at the end of June outlining options for in-person and online learning.

An open letter from concerned parents and teachers called for an emergency meeting to discuss the details of the plan.

School board members hope finalize plans by July 15 with a target date of reopening in August.

If a school board wants to also have additional online education options, they must submit an advised reopening plan to the department.

The order also stipulated an October survey that will asses students’ progress, comparing the results of in-person instruction and online distance learning

