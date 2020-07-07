Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy who was shot at his Fort Lauderdale home last week died over the holiday weekend. They are now trying to figure out whether the boy pulled the trigger, of if one of the other two children with him did. Police say an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the room when Brayson Plummer was shot in the head last Thursday morning. Police say no adults were in the room. His aunt told a 911 dispatcher she was sleeping when the gun went off. Police haven't said who owns the gun or whether charges are expected.

NEW YORK (AP) — Churches connected to President Donald Trump and other organizations linked to current or former Trump evangelical advisers received at least $17.3 million in loans from a federal rescue package designed to aid small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. According to newly released data from the Treasury Department, those receiving loans include City of Destiny, the Florida church that Trump’s personal pastor and White House faith adviser Paula White-Cain calls home, and First Baptist Dallas, led by Trump ally and senior pastor Robert Jeffress. City of Destiny got between $150,000 and $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, and First Baptist Dallas got between $2 million and $5 million.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s largest county is again closing its restaurants to indoor dining, gyms and other indoor venues just weeks after they reopened because a spike in coronavirus cases. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Monday the closures will take effect Wednesday. Restaurants can still seat patrons outdoors, sell takeout and delivery. Bars are already closed statewide and restaurants were limited to 50% capacity indoors. Like much of the state, Miami-Dade’s restaurants had reopened in mid-May, while gyms had reopened about a month ago. During that time, the daily rate for confirmed cases in the county has gone from about 300 a day to more than 2,000.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida amid the state’s spike in coronavirus cases. A flyer posted on Jackson's Instagram page Monday says the event will be held in a park in his hometown of Pompano Beach in Broward County. The city's website says social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people are currently not allowed. The announcement comes more than a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said interactions among young people are driving the surge in confirmed cases. Florida's Health Department says there are more than 21,000 positive coronavirus cases in Broward County.