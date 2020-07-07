Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation is blasting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying his decisions have caused unneeded deaths. Several members said in a Tuesday call with reporters that the Republican governor's refusal to issue statewide orders requiring masks and closing beaches is spreading the disease. They also called on him to close gyms and again bar inside dining at restaurants. DeSantis again Tuesday called on people to wear masks and socially distance, but left orders to counties and cities. The state confirmed 7,300 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to almost 214,000. Another 63 people died, bringing the total to almost 4,000.

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say the bodies of two women were found inside a burning mobile home in central Florida. Deputies in Lake County went to the home about 9 a.m. Tuesday after getting a 911 call about a shooting there. When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old man leaving the property. He is being questioned by investigators. Lake County Sheriff's officials have not released the names of the victims or the man. The incident is under investigation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy who was shot at his Fort Lauderdale home last week died over the holiday weekend. They are now trying to figure out whether the boy pulled the trigger, of if one of the other two children with him did. Police say an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the room when Brayson Plummer was shot in the head last Thursday morning. Police say no adults were in the room. His aunt told a 911 dispatcher she was sleeping when the gun went off. Police haven't said who owns the gun or whether charges are expected.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a woman discovered a human head on the side of the road while out jogging. St. Petersburg police say officers were called to the scene Tuesday morning, where they found remains in a grassy area between the sidewalk and the edge of the road. Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez says investigators couldn't immediately determine the person’s gender or race. News outlets report that investigators said they don't think the victim died at the scene. The jogger told police she didn't see anything when she passed by the area during a run on Sunday. The head was set to be turned over to the medical examiner.