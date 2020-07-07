Hometown Heroes: Pastor Karl Anderson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people across Alachua County have gotten a trunkful of groceries for “free” in community relief days.

The group's goal of reaching 100,000 people comes closer with each giveaway.

In this month’s Hometown Heroes, TV20′s Ruelle Fludd explains why Pastor Karl Anderson says he’s a servant to his community.

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next Hometown Hero, click here: Nominate a Hometown Hero

