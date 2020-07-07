J.J Finley Elementary School one step closer to getting a new name

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the past couple of weeks people were encouraged to send their recommendations on renaming J.J Finley Elementary School. A list was formed with all the possibilities for the school which had been named after a confederate general in the Civil War.

Kelly Brill Jones, who is the principal of the Elementary School, says, “Once we realized the name was not representative of how our school was on a day to day basis in our culture, that we knew it was time for it to be changed. So we welcome the change.”

The final decision for the name change will be made by a group of 19, which consists of parents, teachers, and members of the school board. They have almost 200 different names to choose from.

The goal is to have the school board vote on a new name by August 4th, which would be before school starts. The list of possible names includes different landmarks, street names, and people ranging from former principals to prominent members of the Gainesville African American community.

Tricia Bagby has been a teacher at the Elementary school since 2001 and also has 2 kids who attend there. She has a few suggestions for the name.

She says, “We’re on 5th avenue, so 5th avenue flyers would become our new name but its more than that. That street has great significance for the city of Gainesville and for Alachua County. It was definitely a hub of african american culture. If the committee is planning on naming our school for a person, we are the flyers and so I suggested a true flyer, Bessie Coleman. She was the first African American flyer, she had her pilot’s license.”

