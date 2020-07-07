Local candidates set to speak and take questions Tuesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People can soon hear from their local candidates for office.

Dixie county candidates, including the state rep and county commission, will speak and take questions at Wandle Wheeler Park Tuesday, starting at 6:30 pm. This follows a venue change because of school board policy against having political events on school property.

People in Alachua county can also meet their county commission candidates Tuesday starting at 5:30 pm. The link to join the zoom meeting can be found here. Residents can also call in via telephone by dialing (816) 423-4261.

