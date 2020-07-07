Advertisement

Marion County Deputies make multiple attempts to catch elusive car thief

It took two pit maneuvers before the car came to a halt
MCSO deputies spotted a stolen Hyundai Elantra driving on Southeast Abshire Boulevard near Belleview Sunday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Marion County, Fla. (WCJB) - Second time’s the charm for deputies in Marion County after a car thief led them on a high speed chase.

When deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic stop, Harley Moore, managed to get away. Deputies deployed stop sticks, but Moore drove over them.

It took two pit maneuvers before the car came to a halt. Moore is charged with grand theft, fleeing and drug charges.

