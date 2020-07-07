Advertisement

One dead and 2 others injured after head-on collision on U.S. 441

The car crash happened on U.S. Highway 441 and Northeast Christie Street in Columbia County
A 45-year-old man from Lake City was driving south on U.S. Highway 441, when he crossed over the centerline for unknown reasons, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
A 45-year-old man from Lake City was driving south on U.S. Highway 441, when he crossed over the centerline for unknown reasons, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead and two others are injured after a deadly car crash in Columbia County Monday night.

The driver then drove into the northbound lanes where he hit another car head-on driven by a 57-year-old woman from Lake City.

The woman and his 34-year-old male passenger were taken to the Lake City Medical Center where they’re being treated for minor to serious injuries, troopers said.

The 45-year-old driver was taken to UF Health Shands where he later died, troopers said.

