One dead and 2 others injured after head-on collision on U.S. 441

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead and two others are injured after a deadly car crash in Columbia County Monday night.

A 45-year-old man from Lake City was driving south on U.S. Highway 441, when he crossed over the centerline for unknown reasons, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The driver then drove into the northbound lanes where he hit another car head-on driven by a 57-year-old woman from Lake City.

The woman and his 34-year-old male passenger were taken to the Lake City Medical Center where they’re being treated for minor to serious injuries, troopers said.

The 45-year-old driver was taken to UF Health Shands where he later died, troopers said.

