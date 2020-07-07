Advertisement

SBA names over 650,000 companies who received small business loans

Support small businesses
Support small businesses(WCJB)
By Nicole Rogers
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Small Business Administration and U.S. Treasury Department released the names of more than 650,000 companies that received loans through the paycheck protection program.

Here's a breakdown of some of the numbers in North Central Florida.

In Gainesville, the companies include Gainesville Health and Fitness, the Arc of Alachua County and Oak Hammock at the University of Florida.

In Ocala, various car dealers received loans, as well as some physician offices and bottled water manufactures.

Lake City had five on the list, including Johnson & Johnson, CDT USA, and J-Quint.

Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce Vice President Alyssa Brown said, "District 3, which includes Alachua County, there was anywhere from half a billion to over a billion dollars pushed into just this area which helped to save well over 85,000 jobs."

“Without the releasing of the data, we wouldn’t be able to say for certain how the program had worked,” she said. “So I think now we can say how it worked now that we have the information.”

Click here to view Florida's full list.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UF International students may have to leave U.S. under new ICE guidelines regarding classes

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF has more than 5,000 students that may be affected by these new guidelines, according to university leaders.

News

NCFL school districts discuss plans to re-open - clipped version

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

NCFL school districts discuss plans to re-open

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
Despite COVID-19 concerns, a new executive order from the Florida Department of Education says that schools will re-open next month.

News

Florida Commissioner of Education orders all schools to be fully opened in August

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The order from the Education Commissioner says schools must reopen all brick and mortar buildings at full capacity at least five days a week.

Latest News

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 9 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Alachua County School Board to host public sessions to rename JJ Finley

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Alachua County School Board will host two public sessions to discuss the renaming of JJ Finley Elementary School.

News

Lake City Council sets date for Olustee monument discussion

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Whether the Lake City special council meeting for the Olustee monument discussion will be virtual or in-person has not been decided.

Local

Florida Museum of Natural History reopens

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Walker Thomas and WCJB Staff
After being closed for about a month and a half, the Florida Museum of Natural History is ready to reopen to the public, officially starting up again on July 3.

News

Marion County commissioner in self-isolation after being exposed to COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
District One Commissioner David Moore, who is also a pastor at Grand View Baptist Church in Dunnellon, says he was exposed to the virus at his church after learning a member of the congregation had tested positive.

News

Marion County staffers work to restore road on Bahia Circle - clipped version

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT