SBA names over 650,000 companies who received small business loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Small Business Administration and U.S. Treasury Department released the names of more than 650,000 companies that received loans through the paycheck protection program.

Here's a breakdown of some of the numbers in North Central Florida.

In Gainesville, the companies include Gainesville Health and Fitness, the Arc of Alachua County and Oak Hammock at the University of Florida.

In Ocala, various car dealers received loans, as well as some physician offices and bottled water manufactures.

Lake City had five on the list, including Johnson & Johnson, CDT USA, and J-Quint.

Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce Vice President Alyssa Brown said, "District 3, which includes Alachua County, there was anywhere from half a billion to over a billion dollars pushed into just this area which helped to save well over 85,000 jobs."

“Without the releasing of the data, we wouldn’t be able to say for certain how the program had worked,” she said. “So I think now we can say how it worked now that we have the information.”

