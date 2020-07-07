Senior Salute: Asherah Collins

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia track and field athlete, Asherah Collins started the 2020 track and field season with some big goals. To improve her marks and defend her state triple jump title. Unfortunately, COVID-19 ended her season early.

“At the last track meet my teammates kept coming up to me and they were like this might be your last meet. Then my head coach called and was like do what you gotta do, I wanted to start crying this is my senior year! I had to just do what I had to do!” Collins said.

Collins is a key athlete on the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays and the 100 meters, her fastest time in that is 12.01 seconds.

She was hoping to build off her stellar junior year. In 2019 she jumped 41 feet and 3.75 inches to win the 3A state title.

That length did a lot for her.

It made her one of the best jumpers in the country, it was the first state track championship for Columbia high school since 1967, and it captured the attention of several division I schools like the University of South Carolina, Georgia Tech, and UCF.

The Knights were the team that landed the Columbia standout, they offered her a full-ride scholarship

“When I visited UCF that was the first school I visited it felt like home. I was like this is where I need to be, it’s not too far not to close, it’s perfect”

For now, she’s been doing solo workouts and Columbia plans on hosting graduation in August, and Collins is going to miss being a Columbia Tiger

“I guess playing sports ill miss the most, I wasn’t really a social butterfly, I won’t miss school as much as I’ll miss sports”

This Tiger has clawed through and is determined to be successful.

