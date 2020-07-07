VIDEO released from investigation into Williston police brutality case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The video under investigation was originally live-streamed on Facebook. The man accusing Sergeant Landis of police brutality is the one who took the video, which shows what looks like a physical altercation between the two.

In the video, you can hear Sergeant Landis telling the man to put his hands on the police car, accusing him of trespassing. The man behind the phone repeatedly tells the officer to take his hands off him. The video then shows what looks like the two being physical and eventually ends with Landis walking away and back to his car.

After live-streaming, the man sent that video to the Kenuel Gates, the leader of a Next Generation -- a local group focused on fighting for equality. Gates then shared it with the Williston Police Department.

“The officer had no proof of him trespassing from an owner or anything of the property. He said the officer was swinging and he was trying to block punches the best he could. He said he actually got kicked in his ankle and ended up going to the hospital the next day,” Gates said.

Eventually the case was handed over to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant Landis has been relieved of his duties while the situation is under investigation.

Meanwhile, members of the Williston community have been posting more videos on social media showing Sergeant Landis getting in physical situations with other individuals.

“As it stands right now, currently we will be focusing just on this one event, that occurred on July 3rd,” Deputy Chief of Williston Police, Terry Bovaird, said.

“I’m not saying that those other events won’t bring in some additional light on the situation. Obviously, if we had an official complaint brought by a citizen, we investigate that complaint fully to the fullest extent,” Deputy Chief Bovaird said.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office say they have no comment as this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

