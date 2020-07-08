Alachua County Commissioners approve plan to distribute money from CARES Act

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners have approved a plan to distribute more than $46 million coming to the county from the CARES Act.

About $21 million will be allocated as individual grants to people in need for rent, utilities, childcare, and more. $15 million is being split between small businesses with less than 25 employees and medium-size companies with less than 50 employees.

The remainder will go to various public health expenses related to the pandemic.

Here is the list the county has provided:

1. $21.1 million for Individual Assistance Grants

Rent, mortgage, utility, internet, phone, and car payment assistance

Daycare assistance for school-aged children, if school attendance is limited

Documented issue related to COVID-19 (i.e. furloughed/laid off)

Citizens can apply for up to $5,000. The first-round of grants will be up to $2,500 with the possibility of up to an additional $2,500 in the future as funding allows.

2. $7.5 million for Small Business Relief Grants - 25 employees and less

Small retail, salons, non-essential businesses, daycares, etc.

Documented lost profit from required closure

Documented employees (non-owner/family) remaining on payroll while on required closure

Up to $10,000 total

3. $7.5 million for Medium Business relief grants - more than 25 to 50 employees

Sit down restaurants, entertainment venues, etc.

Documented lost profit from required closure

Documented employees (non-owner/family) remaining on payroll while on required closure

Up to $15,000 total

4. $2 million for Medical Expenses

$1,250,000 allocated to the Alachua County Department of Health for contact tracing specialists, epidemiologists, and related support staff for testing, tracing, case management, and containment of COVID-19.

$750,000 allocated to other medical expenses to include, but not be limited to:

Expansion of testing sites and capabilities

Example: Tents with climate mitigation, testing kits, additional sites

Increased emergency transport cost

Example: Decontamination units, overtime due to quarantine issues, drug costs

5. $2 million for Public Health Expenses

$1 million for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical supplies for public health and safety workers

Example: Masks, face shields, gowns, and similar items

$250,000 for disinfecting of public areas and facilities such as nursing homes

Example: Aerosol units, spray systems, and disinfecting products

$250,000 for quarantining health care and public safety officers

Example: First responders, law enforcement officers, and health personnel

$250,000 for preparing public buildings to serve customers

Example: Social distancing markers, signage, modifying counter areas, etc.

$250,000 crisis intervention from trauma as a result of COVID-19

6. $1 million for payroll expenses

Local share of FEMA expenses for county, municipalities, and constitutional officer employees responding to COVID-19.

7. $3.3 million for expenses of actions to facilitate compliance with COVID-19-related public health measures

$800,000 maintaining the county jail, including as relates to sanitation and improvement of social distancing measures, to enable compliance with COVID-19 public health precautions.

Example: Modification to the Air Handling System, and inmates per pod/cell.

$500,000 local share of FEMA expenses for county, municipalities, and constitutional officer non-payroll expenses responding to COVID-19.

$500,000 cost to enforce public ordinances in place to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Example: Overtime, additional staff, and law enforcement support

8. $2.5 million for any other COVID-19-related eligible expenses reasonably necessary to the function of government

To be held in reserve for programs not yet determined and expenses not yet anticipated. If not expended by October 30, 2020, this amount shall be redistributed to other categories.

Things that were also approved by the commission:

The use of a third-party administrator for the programming and monitoring of funds for the programs outlined in this plan.

The Resolution and budget amendment for unanticipated revenues and budget amendment to receive and account for these funds.

The execution of sub-recipient agreements by the Chair with any entity or agency receiving funding from the County.

Directing staff to work with all stakeholders’ utilities, landlords, etc. This way citizens are aware of the County’s Assistance Program.

An assigned Staff will provide an update at the first meeting in August and all meetings in August of the funding program for the Board to determine if it wishes to reallocate.

Staff will report to the Board at the July 14, 2020 meeting about the Code Enforcement activities of County staff and each of the municipalities’ enforcement activities.

Individuals are allowed to apply for up to $5,000.00 and cap the award at $2,500 per household for the initial round.

Including that assistance for complying with the County Public Health Ordinance is an eligible expense and asks that the Companies warrant that they are complying with the County Emergency Orders.

