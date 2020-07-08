Alachua County parent concerned about schools reopening

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Schools in the state of Florida will be reopening in a month. According to the Executive Order signed by Florida Education Commissioner, Richard Corcoran schools must be open at least five days a week.

Kimberly Walton said, sending her 13-year-old daughter back to middle school poses a health risk for her and her family.

"It's just not worth the risk right now," said Walton.

That is why she decided to continue with distance learning

“We do have family members that are at a higher risk, and it’s been so since March,” said Walton. “That decision was made, and I’ve stuck to it. I don’t even take them out in public period.

She said schools should continue with alternative options.

"I think they should continue the distance learning until we actually flatten this curve and get all of these cases under control," said Walton. "That is not going to happen until everybody pulls together as one."

She said her concerns don't just lay within the school buildings, but other areas as well.

“Even on the busses, if they were on a bus, there is no social distancing that can happen on a bus with all of those students,” said Walton

She said for her daughter to return to the classroom, she would need to ensure specific measures are in place.

"Mandatory masking for the entire school," said Walton. "If I knew that, the desks, the chairs, everything in the room was going to be sanitized between classes, or maybe the kids just stay in the same room and the teachers change instead of having all the kids all together."

She recognizes that not everyone can stay home with their children. She said for her family; it's the right decision.

"She did much better at home than what she actually did in the public school setting because there were no distractions," said Walton.

One national organization believes with the right precautions; students need to be back in the classroom. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, steps need to be taken to have schools open again, and the organization said in part, "The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020."

Walton said now is not the right time to send her daughter back to school.

“Our numbers in the state are just growing rapidly, and more and more people are being hospitalized, and I don’t want mine to be one of those,” said Walton. “I know other parents feel the same.”

