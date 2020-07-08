Advertisement

Alachua County School Board to meet and discuss fall reopening plan

The board said they want to receive feedback on the draft plan and answer the questions of students, staff and parents.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board will meet Wednesday to discuss their draft reopening plan and what back to school would look like in the fall.

By walking through these plans, the board hopes to receive feedback and answer the questions of students, staff and parents.

Alachua County Public Schools Spokesperson, Jackie Johnson, said they’ve communicated with the health department and reviewed others schools plans to try and cover as many safe scenarios as possible.

"We have looked at developing strategies that we'll put in place depending on where we are in community spread in Alachua County, but we've also put together a plan that allows parents some options depending on how comfortable they are with either brick and mortar or online learning."

The in-person plan includes extensive cleaning procedures and hand sanitizing, the use of face masks in group settings, response plans for when someone becomes sick and more.

Also on the agenda, the school board will review other schools policies in hopes to adopt a better process of naming and renaming schools for the future.

This meeting is set for 2 pm Wednesday.

Click here to attend.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

