Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies issue bounty on illegal guns
Tipsters are eligible for a $1,000 reward
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies in Alachua County announced they’re putting a bounty on illegal guns used in violent crimes.
The Sheriff’s office partnered with Crime Stoppers to keep the community safer.
People can call anonymously to Crime Stoppers and report a violent crime committed with a firearm that could lead to an arrest.
Tipster are eligible for a $1,000 reward for leading to the recovery of an illegal gun.
