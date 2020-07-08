Advertisement

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies issue bounty on illegal guns

Tipsters are eligible for a $1,000 reward
Sheriff's deputies in Alachua County announced they're putting a bounty on illegal guns used in violent crimes.
Sheriff's deputies in Alachua County announced they're putting a bounty on illegal guns used in violent crimes.(WCJB Staff)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies in Alachua County announced they’re putting a bounty on illegal guns used in violent crimes.

The Sheriff’s office partnered with Crime Stoppers to keep the community safer.

People can call anonymously to Crime Stoppers and report a violent crime committed with a firearm that could lead to an arrest.

Tipster are eligible for a $1,000 reward for leading to the recovery of an illegal gun.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DeSantis hosts press conference in Miami

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out his plan for establishing facilities specifically for COVID-19 patients.

News

Lake City Council pushes back date to discuss Confederate monument

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As Confederate statues fall across the county, in north central Florida the discussion around a monument is being put on hold due to the pandemic.

Local

The USDA awards $100K to Gainesville agricultural program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The USDA awarded $100,00 to the organization, Florida Agriculture in the Classroom, to fund local initiatives offering access to fresh local produce for students or developing agricultural educational programs.

Local

Lake City Gateway Airport reopens its runway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Construction crews completed improvements to the runway at the Lake City Gateway Airport. Crews milled and replaced the airport’s main runaway by replacing the road with Federal Aviation Administration-grade asphalt.

Latest News

Local

Tech company helps businesses promote with“swag” while minimizing carbon footprint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The UF-based company is already working with over 200 companies across the country, helping them promote their companies in the most efficient and sustainable ways.

Local

More than 70 Alachua County Jail inmates quarantined after a dozen test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

UF International students may have to leave U.S. under new ICE guidelines regarding classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF has more than 5,000 students that may be affected by these new guidelines, according to university leaders.

News

NCFL school districts discuss plans to re-open - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

NCFL school districts discuss plans to re-open

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Despite COVID-19 concerns, a new executive order from the Florida Department of Education says that schools will re-open next month.

News

SBA names over 650,000 companies who received small business loans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
The Small Business Administration and U.S. Treasury Department released the names of more than 650,000 companies that received loans through the paycheck protection program.