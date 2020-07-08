Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies issue bounty on illegal guns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies in Alachua County announced they’re putting a bounty on illegal guns used in violent crimes.

The Sheriff’s office partnered with Crime Stoppers to keep the community safer.

People can call anonymously to Crime Stoppers and report a violent crime committed with a firearm that could lead to an arrest.

Tipster are eligible for a $1,000 reward for leading to the recovery of an illegal gun.

