DeSantis hosts press conference in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out his plan for establishing facilities specifically for COVID-19 patients.

DeSantis held the press conference at the former Pan American Hospital which is now called the Miami Care Center.

DeSantis said the facility currently has 70 beds available for COVID-19 positive residents of long-term care facilities and will soon have up to 150 beds available.

"It's clear that the most significant impact have fallen on residents in long-term healthcare facilities and how you handle that and approach that, I think has been probably the most critical thing that you can do on a government level," he said.

DeSantis said all staff members at long-term care facilities are required to be tested for the virus every two weeks.

“It’s very important to be careful and to continue to exercise caution and I think we’ve seen particularly the older folks have done a really good job of being very cautious as this thing has continue to affect folks in the community,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.