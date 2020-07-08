Advertisement

Florida breweries sell “Black is Beautiful” to raise funding for the Black community

Proceeds will go toward initiatives that support the Black community
The businesses joined 900 others around the country in a “Black is Beautiful” collaboration brew organized by a black owned brewing company in San Antonio, Texas. The mission of the initiative aims to bring awareness for racial injustice and to create an inclusive space for the Black community in the brewing industry.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Tampa, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 30 breweries in Florida have created a new line of beers that will support the Black community.

The businesses joined 900 others around the country in a “Black is Beautiful” collaboration brew organized by a black owned brewing company in San Antonio, Texas.

The mission of the initiative aims to bring awareness for racial injustice and to create an inclusive space for the Black community in the brewing industry.

Participating breweries will sell The Black is Beautiful beer using a specially made label and a baseline recipe. The organizers say businesses can riff off the orginal recipe which has an Imperial stout base.

The proceeds from these will go toward organizations that support police brutality reform and legal defenses resources such as the Know Your Rights campaign.

For fans of beer, a complete list of participating breweries in Florida can be found on their website.

