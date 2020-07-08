Associated Press Florida Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 08.

Wednesday, Jul. 08 11:59 AM SpaceX rocket launch for internet-satellite megaconstellation - SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, carrying the 10th batch of Starlink satellites for the company's internet satellite constellation system and two spacecraft from Spaceflight customer BlackSky. Launch delayed from late June

Location: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cape Canaveral, FL

Weblinks: http://www.spacex.com, https://twitter.com/SpaceX

Contacts: SpaceX media, media@spacex.com, 1 310 363 6000

Wednesday, Jul. 08 12:00 PM POLITICO Nightly interview with Miami mayor - 'POLITICO Nightly: Daytime Edition' interview with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez discussing how the city is dealing with the rising number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Florida, in conversation with POLITICO Nightly author Renuka Rayasam

Weblinks: https://politiconightly78.splashthat.com/, https://twitter.com/POLITICOEvents, #AskPOLITICO

Contacts: POLITICO Events, politicolive@politico.com

Wednesday, Jul. 08 5:00 PM Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren hosts 'Campaigning During the Coronavirus Crisis' discussion - Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren hosts 'Campaigning During the Coronavirus Crisis' event, discussing 'what campaigning looks like in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, how elected officials and candidates can show up for their constituents in times of crisis, and how campaigns can effectively reach voters in this unprecedented environment'. Speakers include Democratic New York 16th Congressional District candidate Jamaal Bowman, New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, Florida state Rep. Cindy Polo, and Arizona state senate candidate Christine Marsh

Weblinks: http://elizabethwarren.com, https://twitter.com/elizabethforma

Contacts: Elizabeth Warren for Senate press, press@elizabethwarren.com, https://twitter.com/elizabethforma

https://act.elizabethwarren.com/page/s/candidate-series-07-08-2020?source=EMT02O_ORG_INV_T_20200706_V1S1_P&email=apvermont@ap.org&firstname=&lastname=&zip=10001

Wednesday, Jul. 08 6:30 PM Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Bergosh hosts virtual 'Coffee with the Commissioner' - Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh hosts virtual 'Coffee with the Commissioner' event, with guests Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley, Escambia Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore, and Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford. Discussion focuses on the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic locally on the county and particularly the impacts on the scheduled elections coming up in August and November

Weblinks: https://myescambia.com/

Contacts: Debbie Kenney, District 1 Aide, district1@myescambia.com, 1 850 595 4910

watch the live stream: www.facebook.com/CommissionerBergosh/.

Wednesday, Jul. 08 - Friday, Jul. 10 National Teacher Leadership Virtual Conference - National Teacher Leadership Virtual Conference 'Creating a 2020 Vision: Revolutionizing Education', hosted by the National Network of State Teachers of the Year (NNSTOY) * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.nnstoy.org/, https://twitter.com/NNSTOY

Contacts: Laurie Calvert, NNSTOY, laurie@nnstoy.org, 1 571 733 0599

Wednesday, Jul. 08 - Sunday, Jul. 12 Libertarian Party National Convention - Libertarian Party holds the second part of its rescheduled National Convention, with events including committee meetings and break-out sessions * Party held an online convention to nominate its presidential and vice-presidential in May after rescheduling its convention due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Rosen Centre, Orlando, FL

Weblinks: http://libertarianconvention.org, https://twitter.com/LPNational

Contacts: Libertarian Party media, media@lp.org, 1 408 930 4172

Wednesday, Jul. 08 - Tuesday, Aug. 11 'MLS is Back Tournament' signals return of club soccer - 'MLS is Back Tournament', 26-team knockout tournament to kick off the return of MLS * Tournament is a precursor to the resumption of the 2020 MLS season, which was placed on extended hiatus in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The tournament features 54 matches, including three group stage matches, each of which count in the regular season standings, and takes place behind closed doors * Final takes place 11 Aug * FC Dallas have pulled out after 10 players and one member of staff tested positive for coronavirus

Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, FL

Weblinks: http://www.mlssoccer.com/, https://twitter.com/mls

Contacts: Susan Marschall, MLS communications, Susan.Marschall@MLSsoccer.com, 1 212 450 1292, https://twitter.com/SusanMarschall

Thursday, Jul. 09 - Friday, Jul. 10 ASCA Annual Conference and Expo - Ambulatory Surgery Center Association Annual Conference and Expo * Rescheduled from May and held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://ascassociation.org/, https://twitter.com/ASCAssociation

Contacts: Kay Tucker, ASCA media, ktucker@ascassociation.org, 1 703 636 0491

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jul. 09 Lennar Corp - A Share: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.lennar.com/events-and-presentations, https://twitter.com/Lennar

Contacts: Marshall Ames, Lennar Corp Press, marshall.ames@lennar.com, 1 800 741 4663

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jul. 10 10:00 AM Business Update Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=140690&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/CarnivalCruise

Contacts: Beth Roberts, Carnival Corp Investor Relations (US), 1 305 406 5539