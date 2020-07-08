Gainesville thrower hammers competition
Luke Witte needed one year to reach All-American status
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although he participated in other track and field events throughout high school, Gainesville’s Luke Witte never picked up a hammer until his junior season of high school. Twelve months, later, the son of former Gator Decathlete Paul Witte is making his own name on the national track and field scene.
