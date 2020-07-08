Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A number of positive coronavirus tests and some postponed games mark the opening of the MLS is Back tournament starting Wednesday in Florida. FC Dallas was forced to withdraw and Nashville SC's opener was pushed back because of positive tests. Major League Soccer's teams are being sequestered at two resorts at Walt Disney World for the duration of the monthlong tournament, which will be played without fans. Orlando City plays Inter Miami in the first game.

UNDATED (AP) — Practice facilities in the NBA have been open for a couple of months, with one major element missing from them. No team has had an actual practice yet. Most of the work that has gone on in those buildings during the NBA’s shutdown has been voluntary, and all of it has been of the individual variety — one player working at one basket with one ball. That changes starting Thursday, when the first handful of teams at the Disney complex will be permitted to have full-fledged practices again.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Tre Mann is returning for his sophomore season. Mann withdrew his name from the NBA draft Tuesday and plans to stay in school at least another year. It's a significant and somewhat expected development for fifth-year coach Mike White. Mann surprised the Gators by announcing in late April he planned to explore his professional options. He averaged 5.3 points off the bench as a freshman. But once starting point guard Andrew Nembhard opted to transfer, that opened the door for Mann’s return to Gainesville. Nembhard ended up choosing Gonzaga.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards leading scorer Bradley Beal and Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie won’t take part in the restart of the NBA season. Beal is out because of a right rotator cuff injury. Dinwiddie announced that he is still testing positive for coronavirus and won't participate. Washington, Orlando and Brooklyn are the three teams left in the race for the final two Eastern Conference playoff spots. If the Wizards finish within four games of whichever club finishes eighth, then two games will be played to determine the No. 8 seed. But with Beal and Davis Bertans out, a Wizards team that has been without John Wall all season will have to replace more than 40 points a game if it is to somehow get into that postseason mix.

UNDATED (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has created a shorter season in golf, and it's even shorter for Brooks Koepka. In addition to missing three months from the shutdown, Koepka missed three months recovering from a knee injury. He is No. 155 in the FedEx Cup standings, and there are only six tournaments left before the postseason begins for the top 125. Koepka said a few weeks ago he wasn't worried. But history is not on his side. In the last 10 years, Jim Furyk is the only player to be outside the top 200 with nine events remaining and make the playoffs.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer has postponed the second match of the MLS is Back tournament after five Nashville players tested positive for COVID-19. The match between Nashville and Chicago was initially scheduled for Wednesday. The league said two Nashville players tested positive last weekend and three more positive tests were confirmed Monday night. Four more players received inconclusive results and are requiring further testing. The league said it would continue to evaluate Nashville’s participation in the tournament. FC Dallas withdrew from the tournament on Monday after 10 players and one coach tested positive.

UNDATED (AP) — Fascination with the long ball in golf is nothing new. Bryson DeChambeau has taken it to a different level with the way he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week. In the month since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule, DeChambeau has hit 29 drives of 350 yards or longer. He waited for the green to clear on a par 4 that measures 399 yards. He won by three shots, and now is 69-under par in his last four tournaments. Some are wondering whether his distance gains will change the game. The ultimate measure might be if other players try to copy what he's done.

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler is not in favor of the WNBA's social justice plans and has sent a letter to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the league’s initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement when the season begins in Florida. Loeffler is a Republican U.S. senator running for re-election in Georgia. She asked the commissioner to scrap plans for players to wear warmup jerseys reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name” and instead put an American flag on all uniforms and apparel.