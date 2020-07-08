Advertisement

Lake City Council pushes back date to discuss Confederate monument

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - As Confederate statues fall across the county, in north central Florida the discussion around a monument is being put on hold due to the pandemic.

Monday night, council members in Lake City set a date of August 10 for residents to discuss removing a monument honoring Confederate soldiers.

City manager, Joe Helfenberger, said he recommended virtual meetings to be held this month because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases which resulted in the July 20 meeting being pushed back.

"I think it's really important to include the community in all decisions especially important ones and this is a very important decision for the community," Helfenberger said. "We welcome all comments from all people. It's very important that the people be heard."

The council plans on having the meeting in-person at the Columbia County School District auditorium located at 372 W Duval St. to encourage social distancing.

