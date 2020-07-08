Advertisement

Lake City Gateway Airport reopens its runway

Crew members finished the improvement, which was projected to be completed in December, just 53 days ahead of schedule.
Construction crews completed improvements to the runway at the Lake City Gateway Airport. Crews milled and replaced the airport’s main runaway by replacing the road with Federal Aviation Administration-grade asphalt.
Construction crews completed improvements to the runway at the Lake City Gateway Airport. Crews milled and replaced the airport’s main runaway by replacing the road with Federal Aviation Administration-grade asphalt.(WCJB Staff)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a clear path to the skies in Lake City after crews finished renovations to the city’s airport.

Construction crews completed improvements to the runway at the Lake City Gateway Airport. Crews milled and replaced the airport’s main runaway by replacing the road with Federal Aviation Administration-grade asphalt.

“The main runway rehabilitation is a shining example of the City completing a project in the most successful manner, ahead of schedule and under-budget,” said City Manager Joe Helfenberger.

The new runway aims to increase the safety and efficiency for clients, Helfenberger said. Located next to the North Florida Mega Industrial Park, he hopes that the new renovations will help spur business in the area.

Work on the Runway 10-28 rehabilitation project, as it was called, closed the runway for roughly two months out of the 300 days allotted for construction. Crew members finished the improvement, which was projected to be completed in December, just 53 days ahead of schedule.

Brad Wente, the vice president of Passero Associates, attributed the success of the project to senior engineers on their team in addition to a consistent phased and team-oriented approached.

“A project like this required our most senior construction project manager, Dave Harris, to stay involved and keep all of the inter-related parts moving together,” Wente said.

The airport had already seen some prior changes including LED lights installed on the main runway and two hangars. t

The project, which was funded by the FAA and Florida Department of Transportation, cost $6.436 million.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Tech company helps businesses promote with“swag” while minimizing carbon footprint

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The UF-based company is already working with over 200 companies across the country, helping them promote their companies in the most efficient and sustainable ways.

Local

More than 70 Alachua County Jail inmates quarantined after a dozen test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

UF International students may have to leave U.S. under new ICE guidelines regarding classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF has more than 5,000 students that may be affected by these new guidelines, according to university leaders.

News

NCFL school districts discuss plans to re-open - clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

NCFL school districts discuss plans to re-open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Despite COVID-19 concerns, a new executive order from the Florida Department of Education says that schools will re-open next month.

News

SBA names over 650,000 companies who received small business loans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
The Small Business Administration and U.S. Treasury Department released the names of more than 650,000 companies that received loans through the paycheck protection program.

News

Florida Commissioner of Education orders all schools to be fully opened in August

Updated: 2 hours ago
The order from the Education Commissioner says schools must reopen all brick and mortar buildings at full capacity at least five days a week.

Local

J.J Finley Elementary School one step closer to getting a new name

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
The school had been named after a Confederate General in the Civil War

Local

One dead and 2 others injured after head-on collision on U.S. 441

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A 45-year-old man from Lake City was driving south on U.S. Highway 441, when he crossed over the centerline for unknown reasons, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Local

HOMETOWN HERO, PASTOR FEEDS COMMUNITY DUE TO CORONA VIRUS

Updated: 7 hours ago