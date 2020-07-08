Lake City Gateway Airport reopens its runway

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a clear path to the skies in Lake City after crews finished renovations to the city’s airport.

Construction crews completed improvements to the runway at the Lake City Gateway Airport. Crews milled and replaced the airport’s main runaway by replacing the road with Federal Aviation Administration-grade asphalt.

“The main runway rehabilitation is a shining example of the City completing a project in the most successful manner, ahead of schedule and under-budget,” said City Manager Joe Helfenberger.

The new runway aims to increase the safety and efficiency for clients, Helfenberger said. Located next to the North Florida Mega Industrial Park, he hopes that the new renovations will help spur business in the area.

Work on the Runway 10-28 rehabilitation project, as it was called, closed the runway for roughly two months out of the 300 days allotted for construction. Crew members finished the improvement, which was projected to be completed in December, just 53 days ahead of schedule.

Brad Wente, the vice president of Passero Associates, attributed the success of the project to senior engineers on their team in addition to a consistent phased and team-oriented approached.

“A project like this required our most senior construction project manager, Dave Harris, to stay involved and keep all of the inter-related parts moving together,” Wente said.

The airport had already seen some prior changes including LED lights installed on the main runway and two hangars. t

The project, which was funded by the FAA and Florida Department of Transportation, cost $6.436 million.

