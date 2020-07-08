Levy County set to distribute CARES Act funding

LEVY CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County leaders are working out how to distribute the 7.6 million dollars in CARES Act funding they are set to receive.

The first round of funding will be nearly 2 million dollars given to businesses on a first-come-first-serve basis. The rest of the money has yet to be allocated.

All money must be spent by the end of the year.

