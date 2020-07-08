Marion County Pets: Diamond, Hercules, and Oreo

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Diamond is a 4-year-old female mixed breed dog who is eager to be someone’s priceless gem. They say she’s a very affectionate beauty who likes plenty of tummy rubs and playing with other dogs.

Hercules is a 9-year-old male mixed breed dog with the spirit of a puppy. He’s a big fan of going hiking in the woods and they think he’d be happy to follow you anywhere the road leads.

Oreo is a 3-year-old female mixed breed dog looking for someone who’s ready to give their throwing arm a workout. They say she’s smart, sporty, and more than happy to work for some yummy treats.

Adoptions are normally $50 but through the end of the month, you can bring home your furry new friend for just $25.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit the Animal Services page on Marion County’s website.

