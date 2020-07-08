Ocala City Council finalizes contract for new city manager

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council has approved the final contract for their new city manager, Sandra Wilson.

Wilson took the job on June 2. The council agreed to pay a little more than two hundred and twenty-five thousand dollars and the contract can be renewed in two-year terms.

Wilson's first job with the city was in 2000 running the human resources department. Since then, she has worked several positions, including most recently serving as the interim city manager in December after the abrupt resignation of John Zobler.

Wilson is the first African American woman to hold the position.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.