The USDA awards $100K to Gainesville agricultural program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Food from the farm will now head straight into North Central Florida classrooms.

Thanks to a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Florida schools will receive more than $440,000 to support nutrition and agricultural programs, including one in Gainesville.

The USDA awarded $100,00 to the organization, Florida Agriculture in the Classroom, to fund local initiatives offering access to fresh local produce for students or developing agricultural educational programs.

FAITC works directly with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to increase agricultural literacy in grades Pre-K through 12th.

The nonprofit organization will use the funding from the Farm To School grants to hire a garden specialist to help teachers start school gardens.

The specialist will take teachers through the steps of cultivating a garden, incorporating it in the curriculum, and receiving FDAC certification. Additionally, the presence of gardens in schools will help students gain access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Other programs that qualified for the grant include The BloominThyme Collaborative Inc. in Leesburg, The Education Fund Inc. in Miami Lakes and Florida Impact Inc. in Tallahassee.

