Advertisement

The USDA awards $100K to Gainesville agricultural program

The USDA awarded $440,000 to support agricultural programs in Florida.
The USDA awarded $100,00 to the organization, Florida Agriculture in the Classroom, to fund local initiatives offering access to fresh local produce for students or developing agricultural educational programs.
The USDA awarded $100,00 to the organization, Florida Agriculture in the Classroom, to fund local initiatives offering access to fresh local produce for students or developing agricultural educational programs.(WCJB Staff)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Food from the farm will now head straight into North Central Florida classrooms.

Thanks to a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Florida schools will receive more than $440,000 to support nutrition and agricultural programs, including one in Gainesville.

The USDA awarded $100,00 to the organization, Florida Agriculture in the Classroom, to fund local initiatives offering access to fresh local produce for students or developing agricultural educational programs.

FAITC works directly with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to increase agricultural literacy in grades Pre-K through 12th.

The nonprofit organization will use the funding from the Farm To School grants to hire a garden specialist to help teachers start school gardens.

The specialist will take teachers through the steps of cultivating a garden, incorporating it in the curriculum, and receiving FDAC certification. Additionally, the presence of gardens in schools will help students gain access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Other programs that qualified for the grant include The BloominThyme Collaborative Inc. in Leesburg, The Education Fund Inc. in Miami Lakes and Florida Impact Inc. in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DeSantis hosts press conference in Miami

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out his plan for establishing facilities specifically for COVID-19 patients.

News

Lake City Council pushes back date to discuss Confederate monument

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As Confederate statues fall across the county, in north central Florida the discussion around a monument is being put on hold due to the pandemic.

Local

Lake City Gateway Airport reopens its runway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Construction crews completed improvements to the runway at the Lake City Gateway Airport. Crews milled and replaced the airport’s main runaway by replacing the road with Federal Aviation Administration-grade asphalt.

Local

Tech company helps businesses promote with“swag” while minimizing carbon footprint

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The UF-based company is already working with over 200 companies across the country, helping them promote their companies in the most efficient and sustainable ways.

Latest News

Local

More than 70 Alachua County Jail inmates quarantined after a dozen test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

UF International students may have to leave U.S. under new ICE guidelines regarding classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF has more than 5,000 students that may be affected by these new guidelines, according to university leaders.

News

NCFL school districts discuss plans to re-open - clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

NCFL school districts discuss plans to re-open

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Despite COVID-19 concerns, a new executive order from the Florida Department of Education says that schools will re-open next month.

News

SBA names over 650,000 companies who received small business loans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
The Small Business Administration and U.S. Treasury Department released the names of more than 650,000 companies that received loans through the paycheck protection program.

News

Florida Commissioner of Education orders all schools to be fully opened in August

Updated: 3 hours ago
The order from the Education Commissioner says schools must reopen all brick and mortar buildings at full capacity at least five days a week.