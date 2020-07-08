Tre Mann returns to UF for sophomore season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After exploring his possibilities and receiving feedback on his game, University of Florida guard and Gainesville native Tre Mann has elected to return to school and not stay in the NBA draft.

UF guard backs out of NBA draft (WCJB)

As a freshman, Mann averaged 5.3 points per game, made four starts, and scored in double figures five times. He stands to earn more playing time in the 2020-21 season wth starting point guard Andrew Nembhard having transferred to Gonzaga.

“I want to thank my family, our coaching staff and my teammates for their support throughout this process,” Mann said through UF Communications. “I’m excited to come back to UF to continue growing as a player and a person and to play in front of our Florida dans and the Rowdy Reptiles again!”

Mann’s return gives the Gators five guards with collegiate experience for next season, joining fellow returnees Scottie Lewis, Noah Locke, and Ques Glover, plus transfer Tyree Appleby.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.