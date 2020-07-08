University of Florida working to help international students remain stateside

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the University of Florida are working to ensure international students are able to remain in the states after that possibility was called into question this week.

Recently, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency announced students on education Visa's will have to take in-person classes amid the pandemic.

In a statement released Wednesday, Senior Academic Affairs Vice President Joe Glover said international students should have “Sufficient in-classroom coursework to continue to maintain a legal presence”.

Schedule adjustments will open for all students on Friday.

