We’re Open: Floral Expressions Florist

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With COVID-19 canceling weddings, proms, and graduations, flower shops in North Central Florida are adapting to stay in business.

Floral Expressions Florist in Gainesville is trying to get sales blooming after these postponed events.

Manager Elizabeth Cavallo says business hours were reduced and saw flower sales drop during the onset of the pandemic.

“So that was pretty much devastating. Now we’re seeing people starting to order flowers, starting to send their loved ones flowers, whether it’s an occasion or just to cheer them up,” she said.

The shop is adapting to the times by offering their customers contactless delivery. Management also applied for PPP and SBA loans to make sure their employees were taken care of.

“Everyone is struggling, it’s hard. Everyone is trying to do the best that they can do with everything that they’re doing,” Cavallo said.

Cavallo also says she hopes the community continues to support locally owned businesses during this time.

“You know, when you’re a small business, we’re kinda like a family. You want to come together, not go apart,” she said.

