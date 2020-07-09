Advertisement

Alachua County School Board members discuss reopening schools for more than seven hours

Hundreds of people tuned into the virtual meeting ahead of the anticipated August start date
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

More than 700 people who tuned into the Alachua County School Board workshop meeting agree—reopening brick and mortar schools needs to be safe for all.

A speaker said, "Our kids are our most valuable resource.

Presentations from district staff focused on personal protective equipment, digital distance learning and sanitization. Dozens of comments over the phone and in-person called for collaboration to keep everyone safe.

Retired educator Angie Terrell said, "And education is an essential part of their wellbeing and their continued growth. So I am here to make sure these kids get the very same opportunity that all of us here in the past had before this pandemic came along and I think it's something we can do if we work together."

Some changes include a delayed start date, increased testing for teachers and students and mandatory masks for all.

"I'm hearing a lot of fear," said Carmen Ward who serves as the president of the Alachua County Education Association and represents about 3200 educators.

Ward added, "It is the union's position that masks will be required, mandatory, absolutely. And I do want to say too I agree with Dr. McNealy saying that all children and employees should be tested."

The school board will vote on July 15 and 21 on the reopen plan with any changes and suggestions made in the workshop meeting for the first day back to brick & mortar schools.

Watch the meeting here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Picture goes viral of Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy eating lunch with a homeless man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A viral picture was taken in north central Florida of a deputy’s kind gesture.

News

Gainesville kicks off Census-A-Thon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With nearly 40% of U.S. households yet to complete the 2020 census, local community partners are teaming up to increase participation by holding a virtual three-day Census-A-Thon.

News

Levy County set to distribute CARES Act funding

Updated: 6 hours ago
The first round of funding will be nearly 2 million dollars given to businesses on a first-come-first-serve basis. The rest of the money has yet to be allocated.

News

Ocala City Council finalizes contract for new city manager

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The council agreed to pay a little more than two hundred and twenty-five thousand dollars and the contract can be renewed in two-year terms.

Latest News

News

Belleview teen gets another chance at a normal life

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Finally after close to 500 trips to the hospital for dialysis, and other doctors appointments, Cole Tumey can finally start to live life as a teenager.

News

University of Florida working to help international students remain stateside

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In a statement released Wednesday, Senior Academic Affairs Vice President Joe Glover said international students should have “Sufficient in-classroom coursework to continue to maintain a legal presence”.

News

We’re Open: Floral Expressions Florist

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With COVID-19 canceling weddings, proms, and graduations, flower shops in NCFL are adapting to stay in business.

News

Alachua County School Board to meet and discuss fall reopening plan

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The board said they want to receive feedback on the draft plan and answer the questions of students, staff and parents.

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Diamond, Hercules, and Oreo

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

News

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies issue bounty on illegal guns

Updated: 20 hours ago